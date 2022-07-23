Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.13) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.04) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Ceconomy Price Performance

Shares of CEC1 opened at €3.74 ($3.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.74 ($3.78) and a 12-month high of €8.00 ($8.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.23.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

