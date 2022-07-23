Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

CVCY stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Valley Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,258 shares of company stock worth $98,061. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

