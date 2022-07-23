Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 2.5 %

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.20. 1,085,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

