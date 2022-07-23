Chainge Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHNG)

Chainge (CHNG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Chainge has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $429,596.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainge coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainge has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001851 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00032321 BTC.
Chainge Coin Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
Chainge Coin Trading
