ChartEx Market Capitalization Tops $37,669.68 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $37,669.68 and approximately $9.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032463 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.