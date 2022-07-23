Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

CHMG stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $213.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $82,223.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $82,223.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.