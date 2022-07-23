Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.35.

CVX stock opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

