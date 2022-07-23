Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.35.

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.45.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

