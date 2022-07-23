Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Chimera Investment stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.