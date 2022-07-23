Chimpion (BNANA) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chimpion (BNANA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00005651 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $39.95 million and $103,034.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,282.54 or 1.00006953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chimpion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.