Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $113.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy operates as an independent exploration and production company in the Williston Basin, the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

