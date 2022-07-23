CIBC Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$35.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.63.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$28.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.08. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$23.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

Sleep Country Canada Increases Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$207.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.