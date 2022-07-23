Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

