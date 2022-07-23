Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

