Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is NatWest Group plc’s 4th Largest Position

NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 4.4% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $396.73 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

