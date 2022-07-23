Citigroup Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $475.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $399.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.76 and a 200 day moving average of $401.21.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,456,425,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

