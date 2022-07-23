Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74, Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 32.85%.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CZFS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348. The stock has a market cap of $294.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.32. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.