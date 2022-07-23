Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Citrix Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

CTXS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.48. 466,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.06. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citrix Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

