CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Trading Down 0.7%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.93 and last traded at $29.93. 361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

CK Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

CK Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.1077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

