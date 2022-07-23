ClinTex CTi Achieves Market Capitalization of $769,570.80 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $769,570.80 and approximately $971,599.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

