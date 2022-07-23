Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

Cloudflare stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.