Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.14.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

