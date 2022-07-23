Clover Finance (CLV) Reaches Market Cap of $111.64 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Clover Finance has a market cap of $111.64 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016273 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032678 BTC.
About Clover Finance
Clover Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
