Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $216.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,757 shares of company stock valued at $108,690 and sold 5,769 shares valued at $129,358. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Articles

