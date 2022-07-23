Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,672 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

CTSH stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

