Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

