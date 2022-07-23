Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at $431,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $158,593. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 92.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.