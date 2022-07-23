Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 842 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VCEB opened at $64.48 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $75.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51.

