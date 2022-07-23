Column Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.71.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.4 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

