Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.8% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

