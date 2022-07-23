Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

