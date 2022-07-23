Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2,003.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000.

DFAS stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

