Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 238.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 246,750 shares during the period.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.