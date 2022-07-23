Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.87.

NYSE:SE opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

