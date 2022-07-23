Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $197.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

