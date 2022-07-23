Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.