ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

