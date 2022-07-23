ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $134.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

