ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

