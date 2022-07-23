Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of STZ opened at $242.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

