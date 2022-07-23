Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLR. Barclays increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.48.

Continental Resources Price Performance

Shares of CLR stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22.

Continental Resources Increases Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

