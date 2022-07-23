Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 170,465 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 170,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. State Street Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after purchasing an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $189,152,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,078,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $84.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

