Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3,124.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,483 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 49.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.62.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.30.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

