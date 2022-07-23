Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 4,462 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $221.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

