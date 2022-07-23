Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 177,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,084,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.4 %

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

