Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $53,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.95.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $521.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.56 and a 200-day moving average of $494.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

