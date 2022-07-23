Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $22.61 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 171,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,614,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $690,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after buying an additional 993,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after buying an additional 859,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

