Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $10.86 Million Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Bunge as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,225,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after buying an additional 431,580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bunge by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 188,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BG opened at $91.02 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.