Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.58.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

