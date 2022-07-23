Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $9.10 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.63.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ESS opened at $273.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

